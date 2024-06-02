Atishi appeals to Haryana, UP governments for additional water release to Delhi

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Delhi Water Minister Atishi has written a letter to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini and Yogi Adityanath, respectively requesting additional release of water to the national capital for one month till the monsoon arrives here.

Atishi said that Delhi is facing one of the worst water crises this year and unlike the previous years, the demand for water this year has gone up manyfold.

"With temperature touching almost 50 degrees Celsius, Delhi is stretched out to the maximum as far as its water resources are concerned. To tackle the existing crises, we urgently need Haryana to release additional water into the Yamuna River at the earliest," she wrote in her letter to Haryana CM.

She further stated that the water level at the pond is 670.3 feet as against the normal of 674.50 feet.

"This reduction in water level has adversely affected the water production capacity of our water treatment plants. However, to cater to the demands of people living in Delhi, we urgently need water in Yamuna to meet our day-to-day requirements,” the letter added.

Atishi, in her letter to the UP CM, said that the intensity of the heatwave is such that help is required from all quarters.

"Sir, through this letter I wish to appeal to you to kindly consider our request and provide additional water to Delhi for the next one month so that people living in Delhi can comfortably surpass this peak summer. The Delhi government and people living in the national capital will be anxiously waiting for a positive response," the letter added.

