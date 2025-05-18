Athiya Shetty shares a glimpse of her life as a new mom

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Athiya Shetty is embracing motherhood with grace and joy. The actress, who recently welcomed her baby girl, gave a heartwarming peek into her life lately as a new mom.

Her latest post is a beautiful reflection of this special new chapter, filled with tender moments and quiet happiness. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a series of photos and captioned them, “life lately.” The actress’ recent post beautifully captures the quiet magic of motherhood. One of the heart-melting moments includes a close-up shot of her baby girl's tiny feet. In a captivating black-and-white frame, little Evaarah’s tiny feet are seen peeking out from beneath a delicate floral blanket.

Another photo shows Athiya resting serenely, bathed in soft natural sunlight that accentuates her effortless new-mom glow. Adding a personal and heartfelt detail, the new mommy also showcased custom-made wooden combs and brushes, each beautifully engraved with her daughter’s name. The post further included a sweet snapshot of a cake marking Evaarah’s one-month milestone, paired perfectly with a charming fairytale book.

On March 24, Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul, welcomed their first child, daughter Evaarah. The couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their little baby girl and shared a joint statement that read, “Blessed with a baby girl. 24-03-2025.”

In April, the new parents revealed that they had named their newborn daughter Evaarah, which means “Gift of God.” Athiya and Rahul took to Instagram with a joint post to reveal their baby daughter’s name. Along with the announcement, they shared a heartwarming photo capturing a tender family moment — the cricketer cradling their little one while Athiya gazed at her with love and warmth.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah, Gift of God,” they captioned. The couple had chosen a special day to reveal their daughter’s name — they shared it with the world on Rahul’s 33rd birthday.

