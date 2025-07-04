Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's parents await his return, share experience of watching mesmerising sunrise from space

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) As Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla continues his historic mission in space, having now spent more time in orbit than Rakesh Sharma—the country's first space traveler—his proud parents on Friday said that they are eagerly awaiting his return and cherishing the unforgettable moment when he showed them a sunrise from space.

Shukla, 39, made history by surpassing Sharma’s 1984 record of 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 seconds aboard the Soviet Salyut 7 space station. As of July 3, 2025, Shukla has officially become the longest-staying Indian in space, a feat celebrated by the nation and his family back home in India.

Speaking to IANS, his mother, Asha Shukla, shared the joy and emotion of connecting with her son from orbit.

Speaking to IANS, Asha Shukla said, "Yesterday, I spoke to him. He was so excited—both about being in space and about coming back home. He told us he’s doing experiments and that everything is available up there. He showed us the sunrise from space and even where he sleeps. I feel so proud that my son has achieved this. It’s a beautiful feeling."

His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, echoed the sentiment, expressing awe over his achievements.

"We're just waiting for his safe return. We think the mission might end around July 12 or 13. Initially, he had some problems adjusting, but now he seems completely fine. He often shares views from space—those sunrises, they're absolutely mesmerising. He also tells us about all the important work he's doing. We never imagined our son would reach such heights. We feel blessed."

Shukla is currently serving as the mission pilot on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), a landmark collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and ISRO. The mission launched on June 25, 2025, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre and marks India’s long-awaited return to human spaceflight.

The Ax-4 crew is led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Shukla as pilot, and mission specialists Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. Together, they are conducting over 60 scientific experiments, with Shukla leading seven, focused on microgravity research, brain activity monitoring using near-infrared technology, and fostering international cooperation in space science.

