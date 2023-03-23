Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

New Delhi/Guwahati, March 22 (IANS) The BJP government in Assam has launched a publicity blitzkrieg in the national capital to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu to make it the largest congregation of 11,000 Bihu dancers on April 14.

Assam government officials said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu event in Guwahati the greatest show in terms of congregation of around 11,000 Bihu dancers and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The mega event to be held at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium in Guwahati and it would be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government is inviting many Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, diplomats of G20 and ASEAN countries and many other dignitaries for the immense event.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming event and to make it a roaring success so that Bihu, the lifeline of Assamese culture, is known to the whole world, an official privy to the event said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister said: "Preparations are in full swing for April 14, when over 11,000 Bihu dancers will create history by performing together at Sarusajai Stadium in August presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Master trainers have been trained to impart the subtle nuances of the Bihu dance form to the scores of dancers roped in from different districts across the state.

The Chief Minister himself was present when training of master trainers was underway at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, the venue for the biggest Bihu event.

Hoardings have come up in the waiting sheds of bus stops in prominent places of the national capital welcoming everyone to join in the biggest Bihu festival and to create history together.

Even in the yellow and blue lines of Delhi Metro, all the coaches have been wrapped up in Bihu hoardings.

Hoardings can be seen on the major roads leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. This upcoming event comes close on the heels of the concluding function of the year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital in November last year.

Not only in Delhi-NCR, the state government has also launched publicity in a big way in Mumbai and Kolkata metropolises, even in metro trains.

Observed on April 14-15 every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu which heralds the Assamese New Year is widely celebrated across Assam.

