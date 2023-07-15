Assam: Huge quantity of explosives seized, one arrested

Guwahati, July 15 (IANS) A youth from Assam's Cachar district was arrested along with a sizable quantity of explosives that had been brought from the nearby state of Meghalaya, police said on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as 24-year-old Prosonjit Baishnab, resident of the Gumrah in the district.

Acting on an information about smuggling of explosives, police, along with the Assam Rifles, on Thursday launched a joint operation and stopped a car coming from Meghalaya in the Fadri Tila area close to the Assam-Meghalaya border and recovered explosives.

"During the raid, 400 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators, and some other materials were recovered from a Tata Sumo. The materials were seized, and the car's driver was taken into custody," said Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.

"The arrested youth is being interrogated. He may have been trying to transport these bombs to a neighbouring state. We are looking into the situation in great detail," the police officer added.

