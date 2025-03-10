Assam govt distributes financial assistance of Rs 308 crore to women

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) The Assam government distributed at least Rs 380 crore on Monday to the beneficiaries of the pension and Orunodoi scheme - a flagship scheme of the state administration to transfer cash benefits to eligible women.

The state government provides financial assistance to women under the Orunodoi scheme on the 10th of every month.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on his X handle, “Credited: Pension and Orunodoi for the month of March. Over 43 lakh people will get this message as we transfer over Rs 380 crore to the people of Assam in a short while from now.”

The CM earlier also asserted that to prevent fraudulent claims, the Orunodoi scheme is being linked with ration cards.

The state administration has distributed at least 20 lakh new ration cards to the beneficiaries across the state recently.

CM Sarma highlighted the steadfast commitment of the current state government to ensuring that the needy have regular access to rice. He noted that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was implemented in Assam in December 2015, with the aim of safeguarding the nutritional needs of approximately 2.51 crore beneficiaries.

He emphasized that 85 per cent of rural residents and 60 per cent of urban inhabitants should be entitled to ration cards.

The CM said that following the linking of ration cards with Aadhaar, an additional 60 lakh cards have been issued, thus facilitating the distribution of free rice via biometric verification.

He commended the successful implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme, which has been in place for the past three years, allowing beneficiaries to access provisions from anywhere in the country.

The Chief Minister clarified that ration cards must be collected between the 1st and 10th of each month and reassured the public that no fraudulent claims would be entertained, as the government has made substantial efforts to ensure that deserving families receive their entitlements.

CM Sarma stated that in the 2023-24 fiscal year, 42,85,745 new beneficiaries have been included, with 10,73,489 new families receiving ration cards in January alone, benefitting more than 52 lakh people.

The Chief Minister also said that families holding ration cards would be eligible for free medical treatment up to Rs five lakh at government hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam schemes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.