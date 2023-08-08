Assam DGP among 14 IPS officers to get central empanelment

Guwahati, August 8 (IANS) Assam's DGP G.P. Singh and 13 other IPS officers will receive a deputation from the Central government, an official notification said.

A list of the 14 top police officers who would be appointed to positions at the Centre was issued on Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has authorised the empanelment of the IPS officers to hold posts in the Centre at the level indicated against their names, according to the official notification.

G.P. Singh will hold the position of Central Director General (DG), according to the list.

He is an IPS officer from the 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Singh has previously worked for federal organizations like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Special Protection Group (SPG) before he was called back during the outbreak of wide scale protests in Assam against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Following the latest empanelment, Singh will now be equivalent to the Director General of central forces.

