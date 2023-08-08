Kerala becomes first state to pass resolution against UCC

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (IANS) Kerala on Tuesday became the first state in the country when the Assembly passed a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).



The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously demanded that the central government refrain from taking any steps on issues affecting the entire populace of the country

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and it was supported by the Congress-led opposition and it points out that the central government's unilateral and hasty move to impose a uniform civil code is voiding the secular character of the Constitution.

It further points out that the central government has proceeded with this unilateral move without engaging in an ideological debate or seeking consensus.

"This is causing concern among various sections of the population. The resolution indicates that this concern is shared by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It underscores that a single civil code is a divisive move that threatens the unity of the people and is detrimental to the nation's cohesion," reads the resolution.

Incidentally, the Kerala Assembly on December 31, 2021 became the first state Assembly to pass a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

