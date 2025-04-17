Aspiring beautician among 8 Bangladeshis held for illegally living in Delhi

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) An aspiring beautician is among eight Bangladeshis, including five women, arrested for living illegally in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Sadia Sultana, 21, and her mother Papia Khatoon, 36, were both arrested from Katwaria Sarai in south Delhi. Sadia was pursuing a beautician’s course with the aim of finding a job at a parlour, the police said.

Her mother Papia Khatoon, who was abandoned by her Bangladeshi husband, came to India in 2007 through the Ghoja Donga Border. While living in Katwaria Sarai area, she was working as a maid. In 2018, she called her daughter Sadia from Bangladesh.

The police said most of the Bangladeshis were arrested from Satya Niketan, Kishangarh and Katwaria Sarai areas. They were working as assistants in shops or household maids.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said the Bangladeshi nationals, some of whom were carrying Aadhaar cards, were presented in the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Wednesday and later shifted to a deportation centre for repatriation to Bangladesh.

He said the arrests followed a tip off about the presence of Bangladeshi workers at Satya Niketan Market and Moti Bagh. The local police tracked a man identified as Rabiul Islam and questioned him to unearth the illegal migration racket.

Islam, 38, a resident of Jhumjhumpura, Upazila/Thana Kotwali, District Jessore, Bangladesh, admitted sneaking into India in 2012, the police said.

His wife Seema was also arrested. She came to India in 2016 through the Tripura border illegally. She worked as a house help and the two have a son, Abraham, the police said.

Another arrested Bangladeshi, Rifat Ara Moyna, came to India in 2023 through the Benapole border with the help of a broker. She was living in Katwaria Sarai. Her family in Bangladesh includes three brothers and three sisters, the police said.

