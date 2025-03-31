Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhishek Malhan to lead the ultimate fitness 'Battleground'

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Amazon MX Player’s latest offering, 'Battleground' has managed to create a massive buzz with its latest promo.

The makers have introduced Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhishek Malhan as team owners, leading the charge of the captive reality show. Each fierce leader will guide their respective regional teams – Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs — through grueling physical challenges, intense drama, and mind-blowing twists.

The show will see 16 contestants split into four teams, battling various strength and endurance tasks with only two emerging as 'India’s biggest Fitness Star' (Male & Female).

Speaking about entering the high-stakes battle, Asim Riaz remarked, "I’ve always believed that real strength comes from pushing your limits, and that’s exactly what I’m bringing to 'Battleground'. My team and I are ready to give the competition our all, face every challenge head-on, and prove we’re the fiercest competitors in the game.”

Rajat Dalal added saying, "For me, it’s not just about being strong, it’s about being unstoppable. My team will fight with everything we’ve got, and I’m here to make sure no one underestimates us. The promo is just a glimpse of the fire we’re bringing to 'Battleground', and this is just the start."

Emphasizing the power of resilience, Rubina Dilaik shared, "I know what it takes to stay resilient in the toughest conditions, and my team will reflect that same grit. We bring a mix of strategy, heart, and fierce determination to the table. When the pressure rises, my team will rise higher. We’re here to prove that strength isn’t just physical, it’s mental too."

Furthermore, Abhishek Malhan also revealed his strategy to dominate the game. "I’ve always believed that if you’re going to compete, you might as well dominate, and that’s the energy I’m bringing to 'Battleground'. My team will play smart, push limits, and make a statement with every challenge. We’re not here to blend in but to stand out and take over," he stated.

'Battleground' will be streaming only on Amazon MX Player from April 5.

