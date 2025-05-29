Asian Indoor Rowing: India continue dominant run with 17 medals, seven of them gold, on Day 2

Pattaya (Thailand), May 29 (IANS) With another tremendous performance, Team India continued its successful run, grabbing another rich haul of 17 medals, including seven gold, on Day 2 of the 2025 Asian Indoor Rowing Championship at Pattaya, Thailand.

India, which had bagged 15 medals on the opening day, now has an overall medal tally of 32 medals -- 16 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze, with five more days of competitions to go in this week-long event.

In a continuation of their brilliant run from the opening day, winning gold medals in the Under-19 mixed 2km pair event through Gursewak Singh and Gouri Nanda; in the Masters' mixed pair (30-39) through Aditya Ravindra Kedari and Harpreet Kaur and the PR3 PD 500 metres men with Narayana Konganapalle.

Anita bagged her second medal of the regatta, adding gold to her tally by winning the women's PR3 PD 500 metres while the country's fifth gold of the day was bagged by Alan Joshy in the Men's Under-19 500m and the seventh gold of the day came in Men's Masters 50-59 lightweight 500m with Paspula Krishna Rao emerging the winner. With this, Rao won his second gold in the event.

India's medal winners on Day 2:

1. Open Mixed 2km pair: Pratik Gupta & Shweta Brahmachari- Bronze medal

2. Under-19 mixed 2km pair: Gursewak Singh & Gouri Nanda- Gold medal

3. Masters mixed 30-39: Aditya Ravindra Kedari & Harpreet Kaur- Gold medal

4. Masters mixed 50-59: Manab Dasgupta & Dr. Mridula Kulkarni- silver medal

5. PR3 PD 500m men: Narayana Konganapalle- Gold medal

6. PR3 PD 500m women: Anita- Gold medal

7. PR3 PD 500me men: Anyatam Rajkumar- Silver medal

8. Under-19 500m men: Alan Joshy- Gold medal

9. Under-17 500m boys: Saksham- Gold medal

10. Master men 30-39 500 meters: Aditya Ravindra Kedari- Bronze medal

11. Master men 30-39 500 meters lightweight: Amit Kumar- bronze medal

12. Masters' women 30-39 500 meters lightweight: Harpreet Kaur- bronze medal

13. Men's Masters 40-49 500m: Santu Garai- bronze medal

14. Masters men's 40-49 lightweight 500 meters: Khoirom Nganba Meitei- Bronze medal

15. Masters men's 50-59 lightweight 500m: Paspula Krishna Rao- Gold medal.

16. Masters' women 50-59 500m: Dr. Mrudula Kulkarni- Bronze medal

17. Masters men's 60+ 500m: James Joseph- Silver medal.

