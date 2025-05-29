HM Amit Shah arrives on two-day Jammu visit (Lead)

Jammu, May 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to J&K.

A special plane carrying the Union Home Minister landed at the technical airport in Jammu city on Thursday evening.

L-G Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, DGP, and other senior officers received the Home Minister at the airport.

Amit Shah drove directly from the airport to the Raj Bhawan in the city. He is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting at the Raj Bhawan.

L-G, J&K DGP, senior officers of the army, CRPF, BSF, NIA and intelligence officers from UT and central agencies will attend the meeting.

This is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s first visit to J&K after Operation Sindoor.

During his visit, Amit Shah will address the BSF jawans at their Unit Headquarters at Khanetar and meet the families affected by Pakistan shelling at Dak Bungalow in Poonch on May 30.

He will also distribute appointment letters to the next of kin of those killed in the shelling.

Officials said the Union Home Minister will visit religious places targeted by Pakistani cross-border shelling.

At the security review meeting, the situation during ongoing Operation Sindoor, besides the security scenario, including anti-terror operations and anti-infiltration grid, will also come up for high-level review at the meeting.

Amarnath Yatra arrangements will also figure prominently during the security review meeting.

On Friday, Amit Shah will leave for the border district of Poonch where he is scheduled to address the BSF jawans as well as civilians badly affected by Pakistan shelling on the intervening night of May 7 and 8 soon after Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Amit Shah will address the civilians affected by Pakistan's shelling at Poonch Dak Bungalow and the BSF soldiers at their Unit Headquarters at Khanetar, about nine kilometres from Poonch town.

Thirteen civilians, including four children, two of them siblings, were killed by Pakistan's shelling in Poonch district.

In retaliation for Indian armed forces carrying out precision-guided targeted strikes on terror infrastructure, the Pakistan Army targeted civilian facilities in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Indian response was promoted by the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed after segregating them based on religion.

