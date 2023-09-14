Asia Cup: Rain halts play after Sri Lanka bundle out half of Pakistan team

Colombo, Sep 14 (IANS) Rain interrupted play in the must-win Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Colombo after the hosts had made inroads into the Pakistani innings courtesy of Matheesa Pathirana's twin strikes, reducing them to 130/5.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan's start was not good as they lost opener Fakhar Zaman early in the inning. However, Abdullah Shafique struck a fine half-century, 52 off 69 balls to prop up their innings.

Skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique added 64 runs for the second-wicket partnership before Dunith Wellalage struck a big blow. The 20-year-old spinner added another big name to his list of victims by dismissing Babar with a terrific delivery. The Pakistan skipper made 29 off 35.

Rattled by the blow. Pakistan's middle-order perished, as they lost three wickets for 53 runs. Pathirana claimed the wickets ofAbdullah Shafique and Mohammad Haris (3) for 38 runs.

Sri Lanka with a terrific bowling lineup has gained control in the game and will eye to send the co-host early in the match, chasing a low target.

After 27.4 overs Pakistan are 130/5 with Mohammad Rizwan (23 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (2 not out) at the crease.

