Ashwin credits Chepauk's 'energy' after memorable performance at home ground

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin delivered one of the best performances in recent years as he contributed with both, bat and the ball to guide India to a dominating 280-run win against Bangladesh in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

In the first innings, the all-rounder smashed his second Test century at the home venue before returning with the figures of 6-88 to give India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Ashwin's dual feat earned him the accolade of Player of the Match. However, the veteran off-spinner credited Chepauk's 'energy' for delivering a spectacular show in front of his wife Prithi Narayanan, two daughters and the home crowd.

"I don't know how to react because the first day was something that happened really quickly. I didn't expect to walk in to bat here and get a hundred. I hadn't batted in a while. It feels great. Every time I come here it feels special. I don't know there is some energy in this ground that keeps me going," Ashwin told Prithi in an interview posted on BCCI's social media accounts.

"Do you think this energy (referring to her) added anything to your energy," Prithi asked.

When Prithi questioned what gift Ashwin would give to the kids on the occasion of Daughter's Day. The cricketer replied, "I would give them the ball I picked up a fifer with."

"She kept complaining that I didn't see her on the first day. I didn't. For me, It's very difficult for me to look out for the family when I am playing. In the middle of the game, but I do make a conscious effort because the children are always asking me, 'Why didn't you say hi'," Ashwin said in an amused way.

"I would like to defend myself here. I don't always say hi. When you sit in the seat for 9 to 5 and all I see is Raj waving back at me like I have made up the two days. But congratulations. A second hundred and a fifer at Chennai. The kids are here they really had a good time. A perfect Sunday morning, it has been a decent weather," Prithi added.

Ashwin expressed his gratitude to his wife for her support and for being his lucky charm. "Thank you for being there and bringing me good luck," he concluded.

