New York, Sep 23 (IANS) India does not want to dominate the world but wants to contribute to its prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told more than 15,000 Indian-Americans at an event in New York.

Prime Minister Modi also coined a new formulation for developing India -- the Hindi word 'Pushp' -- and gave a detailed account of the achievements of his government. He said in his third term, his government will work with three times more speed and power to achieve targets and goals.

The letter P, in 'Pushp' (flower) stands for progressive India, U for unstoppable India, S for Spiritual India, H for Humanity-first India, and P for Prosperous India.

Prime Minister Modi also told Indian-Americans that he was touched by President Joe Biden's warm welcome to his home in Delaware on Saturday and that respect was for the people of India and Indian-Americans here.

The Prime Minister started by speaking about his visits to the US before he came into politics and that he had toured 29 states then.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about AI, which he said may stand for Artificial Intelligence, but he believes "it stands for American Indian..."

The Prime Minister was addressing Indian-Americans at an event -- 'Modi & US: Progress together' -- at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York, about 50 kilometers from Manhattan.

He has addressed the diaspora during most of his significant visits to the US, starting with a massive event at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014, San Jose in California in 2015, and the "Howdy Modi" rally with then US President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019, and Washington DC in 2023.

Organisers have said that 15,000 people are attending the Nassau event, with Indian-Americans driving from all over the country as the Prime Minister remains extremely popular among them.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.