Ashwath Marimuthu discloses the spark for the popular ‘Kadhara Kadhara’ promo in Dragon

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose hilarious ‘Kadhara Kadhara’ promo for a dream song in Dragon has caught the attention of netizens, says the idea for the promo came from the film’s hero Pradeep Ranganathan when they were travelling in a train in Europe.

During a recent media interaction, Ashwath Marimuthu said, “It was Pradeep's idea to do that promo. He said, ‘We have come here so far (to shoot a song). Why not do a promo video as well?”

Giving out more details, Ashwath said, “ We were busy shooting for the song because we had to travel to several countries and timing was also important. In between, Pradeep came up with this suggestion, which I found to be valid.”

He further said, “When we started doing the promo. We were discussing the concept in train when I got a little excited and said, "Kadhara... Kadhara.. Kadhara." Pradeep broke out laughing and I asked him why he was laughing. It just flowed when we were discussing the concept. It was Pradeep who said that the ‘Kadhara Kadhara’ part was nice and that we needed to shoot it several more times.”

Stating that they did not show it to the producer at first, director Ashwath Marimuthu said, “Initially, we did not show it to the producer Archana Kalpathi ma'am because we did not know how it would be taken. Moreover, I was also there in the frame. However, when we showed it to her and the associate creative producer, both of them couldn’t stop laughing. That was when we knew the promo had worked.”

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, Dragon has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

-IANS

Mkr/

