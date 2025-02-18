Ashutosh Rana supports young actors, highlights importance of on-the-job-learning

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his theatre show ‘Humaare Ram’, has supported the young crop of talents in the film industry saying that it’s not necessary for artists to learn and then put it into action.

The actor, who essays the role of Lankesh in ‘Humaare Ram’, produced by Felicity Theatre, spoke with IANS about the craft of voice-modulation.

Ashutosh Rana is an NSD graduate, and considers theatre to be ingrained in his DNA, and incorporates his learnings from theatre into his work in cinema. His amazing control on the voice and the language makes him one of the finest actors in Indian cinema.

He told IANS, “I am from the theater. So, I started working after learning, and there are some people who learn while working. Learning is important. If the quality of learning is exceptional, then you can trust that your performance will have an impact on the audience because the character is of the actor until the audience sees it. But when the audience sees it, then the character is neither of the writer, actor, or director. The character is of the audience”.

He believes that every actor tries his best, and it’s the perception of the audience that changes.

He further mentioned, “Some people's efforts affect you. Some people's efforts don't affect you. People often say that young actors are not paying attention. They are paying attention to the audience. You might not have been impacted as audience by their efforts but it doesn’t mean that they didn’t put in any effort. Maybe the impact of the effort was miniscule but it doesn’t rule out the effort put in by them”.

“So, we feel that they are not working honestly when they’re fully honest with their work. Some people's efforts affect you, some people's efforts don't affect you”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.