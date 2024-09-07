Ashton Kutcher says he behaves differently with his two children

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher says he has different parenting techniques for his daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

The 46-year-old actor, who is married to actress Mila Kunis, shared that he is more protective of his little girl.

“I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life. And Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever,” Kutcher said on the 'Throwbacks' podcast.

Discussing how he parents his children "differently", he added: “My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ Like, yesterday we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs.'

“(With) my daughter I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can’t put it back in.”

The actor said that the "toxic masculinity" he's experienced through his life has allowed him to treat his son differently, but shared Kunis also adopts different approaches with their two children, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I also notice the same thing with my wife, like, she’s very strict on our daughter and, like, a gushball with our son. I think we balance each other in that way.”

Kutcher is an avid sports fan and serves as a coach for Dimitri's flag football team. Though it's just a kids' team, the actor prepares for each game very intensely.

He said: “I took game film on the other teams. And then I drew up all the plays it is so bonkers the extent that I went and had more fun coaching flag football than I could have possibly imagined.”

