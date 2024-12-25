Ashnoor Kaur experiences vulnerability and rediscovery through her film ‘Kisko Tha Pata’

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Ashnoor Kaur revealed that her character, Shreya, in the new film “Kisko Tha Pata” goes through an emotional rollercoaster, filled with vulnerability, strength, and rediscovery.

Speaking about her role, Ashnoor shared, “Shreya is a character that resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced the weight of love and the fear of losing it. Her journey is a rollercoaster of emotions—vulnerability, strength, and rediscovery. I feel blessed to be part of such a beautifully written story that will make viewers question the meaning of love and destiny. It was my first time shooting alone without having my parents accompany me, and I was nervous but excited at the same time. I am thrilled to bring Shreya to life on Zee Cinema, and I hope the audience connects with her as much as I did.”

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, “Kisko Tha Pata” is set to release on Wednesday, December 25, on Zee Cinema. The romantic comedy set in the picturesque town of Raipur also stars Akshay Oberoi and Aadil Khan.

Talking about his character, Akshay Oberoi said, “Devansh is a man whose world crumbles when the person he loves most walks away. It was an emotionally challenging role, but one that taught me a lot about forgiveness and resilience.”

He added, “Working on Kisko Tha Pata has been a transformative experience. I got the chance to perform multiple emotions within one character, Devansh. I can’t wait for viewers to join Devansh on his journey of heartbreak, healing, and rediscovering himself. This is a story that will stay with you long after the credits roll.”

On the other hand, Aadil Khan stated that his character Dhairya is vibrant, free-spirited, and someone who believes in living life to the fullest.

“I loved every moment of stepping into his shoes and exploring the layers of his personality. Kisko Tha Pata is not just a love story; it’s a life story. I’m grateful to Ratnaa Sinha for trusting me with this role alongside the talented Ashnoor and Akshay, and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it,” he expressed.

“Kisko Tha Pata," a gripping emotional journey, centers on Devansh and Shreya, a couple whose love story is shaken by an unforeseen twist. When a mysterious stranger foretells tragedy, Shreya makes the heart-wrenching decision to walk away. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Dhairya, a passionate biker and influencer.

