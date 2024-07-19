Asha Negi strikes up a conversation with her dosa: ‘Care to share your skin regime’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi has shared glimpses of her drool-worthy vacation meals, even striking up a conversation with a delicacy, asking about its “skincare regime.”

Asha took to her Instagram stories and first shared a peek into her mouth-watering meal -- a dosa.

The actress captioned it: “Me to my dosa: Hey beautiful! Care to share your skincare regime??”

Asha then shared a picture of a masala idli served with a dollop of chutney.

The actress also posted a reel, capturing moments of her enjoying coffee and food during her travels.

“Heal. Learn. Grow. Love,” she wrote in the caption.

Asha became a household name after starring in the shows ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’. She later appeared in the series ‘Baarish’, which garnered her even more attention.

In addition to her work in fiction TV soaps, Asha has participated in reality shows such as ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’ and ‘Nach Baliye 6’.

The actress made her cinematic debut in the digital film ‘Ludo’ by Anurag Basu and also featured in the crime thriller film ‘Collar Bomb’.

Her most recent appearance was in the digital show ‘Industry’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.