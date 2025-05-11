Asha Negi reveals the Indo-Pak conflict left her feeling overwhelmed

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Popular television actress Asha Negi took to social media to reflect on all that has transpired in the country in the last couple of days.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared that the Indian and Pakistan conflict left her overwhelmed.

Negi penned a heartfelt note on Insta saying, "Operation Sindoor left me feeling overwhelmed, in a way that's hard to describe. I felt proud. Proud that my country took such a strong, clear stand against terrorism. That we did the right thing, and did it with focus, clarity, and courage."

She added that she has not been feeling herself for the last few days, and this made her wonder what our soldiers, who are defending our borders, must be going through.

"The last few days though, have been heavy. I found myself feeling a little lonely, which is rare for me."

"And if it felt this heavy for us, just sitting in our homes, watching updates, I can't even begin to imagine what it must be like for our soldiers on the frontlines. Or for the families and people who live around the LOC. Their strength, their courage is beyond anything we can put into words", Negi added.

Expressing her relief post the ceasefire, she wrote, "When the ceasefire news came in, there was finally a sense of relief. I stepped out and bumped into my neighbor, he said they were celebrating and distributing sweets in the garden."

Stressing the need to be together during this time, the 'Baarish' actress shared, "Things feel calmer now, but we can't take any of this for granted. We need to stay united. This is not the time to fight amongst ourselves over different ideologies or beliefs."

"Let's send strength, healing, and love across this land we call home. Jai Hind," she concluded.

Following days of tension between India and Pakistan, the two neighbouring countries agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday. However, Pakistan ended up violating the ceasefire within a couple of hours.

