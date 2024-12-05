ASAP Rocky says Rihanna styles their kids, Riot Rose and RZA

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) Rapper ASAP Rocky, who is known for his chartbuster ‘Everyday’, has shared that when it comes to styling their toddler boys, his partner Rihanna has them fully covered.

Rocky and Rihanna, both 36, attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards 2024 in New York City, reports ‘People’ magazine.

While on the carpet, Rocky spoke about his sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose 15 months, fashion choices, and the mastermind behind them.

Talking about who typically styles the two boys, Rocky told ‘People’, “That’s their mother by herself. I don’t have any contribution to when my sons get dressed. Sometimes she dresses them like me with kilts and all of that, but that's all their moms, man. She got good style and taste (sic)”.

As per ‘People’, the dad of two also shared what he hopes his kids take away from his style, as he said, “I hope they take away my originality and confidence. It’s in their blood and their genes, no pun intended”.

Speaking more about his personal style, Rocky explained how his fashion choices have evolved since welcoming his kids. He shared, “If I could define my dad’s style, I would say it’s way more focused. Prior to that, it was really just like absurd outfits, just mismatching everything for the sake of it. But now I think it’s a bit more quiet luxury”.

For the couple’s date night out, Rocky looked dapper in a leather jacket that featured a brown-colored, fur collar.

He paired the outfit with black pants, shoes, and sunglasses. As for Rihanna, she wore a floor-length white buttoned dress that was slightly unbuttoned at the top and bottom. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and styled her hair in a high bun. The mom of two completed the updo with straight bangs.

