Arunachal govt signs MoU with ITBP for market linkage of agri-horti produces

Itanagar, Nov 29 (IANS) To boost the market linkage for agri-horti produces of Arunachal Pradesh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Officials said that under the initiative, the state government through APAMB would supply fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry products to the ITBP procured from local farmers, SHGs, FPOs and farmer cooperatives.

Friday’s MoU follows the first such understanding made between the state government and the Indian Army in August 2022.

According to officials so far around 400 tons of fruits and vegetables worth Rs 72 lakhs were lifted by LAMPS from indigenous farmers for supply to the Indian Army.

Under the ‘Mission Arun Himveer’ envisages achieving the short-term goals of the marketing board in providing ready-made markets from far-flung villages and circles with low marketable surplus and creating a vibrant economy besides solving employment issues across the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated APAMB for the initiative and expressed optimism that with ITBP agreeing to purchase products locally produced, the issue of the limited market of local farmers would be resolved to a huge extent.

Expressing gratitude to the ITBP for accepting the state government’s proposal, Khandu said that ‘Mission Arun Himveer’ will have a far-reaching impact on accelerating the ‘reverse migration’ of people, who have left their villages to towns and cities.

“We have enough land and weather, suited for all kinds of horticulture and agriculture products. However, people were not taking an interest in farming due to the lack of a market. Such initiatives will surely encourage people to take up farming,” Khandu observed.

He said that the initiative would not only double farmers' income but also create a friendly relationship between people in the border region and ITBP forces.

“The Mission will also cater to the prevailing demand for marketing of Agri-Horti produced from the border districts under the Vibrant Village Programme.” He added.

Khandu viewed the rural economy as the backbone of the state’s economy and termed women as the backbone of the rural economy.

He informed that with the state government’s efforts, more than one lakh women were today involved in running SHGs across the state.

As per the agreement, ITBP can procure directly from farmers and payment would be made by APAMB out of the revolving fund of Rs 4 crore granted by the state government on behalf of ITBP.

The amount will be then reimbursed to the Board after reconciliation by ITBP.

Under the Mission, 100 per cent of the funds will go directly to the farmers and APAMB envisages that more than Rs 10 crores of business will be done in a year.

The MoU was signed by APAMB CEO Okit Palling and Inspector General of ITBP, North East Frontier Akun Sabharwal.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu (by virtual mode) and other senior officials were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.