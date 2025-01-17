Art exhibition, revisit of ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’: Rasika Dugal shares her plan for birthday

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Shekhar Home’ and others, is celebrating her birthday on Friday.

The actress has shared her plans for the special day as she is marking her birthday with a blend of reflection and celebration. She began the day with a run to energise herself, followed by a satisfying breakfast to set a positive tone for the day ahead.

In the afternoon, Rasika indulges her artistic side by attending local art exhibitions to explore new perspectives and draw inspiration.

The evening is reserved for a quiet dinner with family and friends at her favorite restaurant, a moment to appreciate those who support her. To end the day, she plans to revisit her favorite film, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’.

She said, “I’ll start my birthday with a run and a nice breakfast, followed by attending art exhibitions in town, a quiet dinner at my favourite restaurant with family and friends, and rewatching my favourite film ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’”.

Earlier, the actress had spoken about the medium of OTT showing healthy signs of progress. The actress has been working on medium of OTT since past decade, and has been a part of shows like ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, and has witnessed the growth of OTT platform.

The actress feels “very encouraged” by the idea of how every few months there are talents which rule the roost for a couple of months.

She had earlier said. “OTT allows new talents to shine and push the boundaries. New talents mean that the audience is looking forward to novelty”.

She also spoke about how a platform being ruled by a few players leads to monopoly of what is being served to the audience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.