Arpita reveals what a ‘normal meal’ is like in the ‘Khan-daan’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) From home-cooked meals to favourites, a meal in Salman Khan’s family is a “full feast”, reveals his youngest sister Arpita Khan

“A meal in the 'Khan' daan is always a full feast! The table is packed with every kind of dish you can imagine because, honestly, everyone has their favourites and no one wants to miss out,” Arpita told IANS.

She shared her dinner-table conversations, which she revealed are full of laughter.

“There’s always a lot of chatter, laughter, and playful debates—especially when it comes to who gets the last bite of something delicious!” said Arpita, whose “Khan-daan” includes Bollywood’s biggest names such as Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

The wife of Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma added: “We love our classic home-cooked comfort food, it's never a boring meal when the family is dining. For us, meals are where stories are shared, jokes are cracked, and love is served in heaping portions.”

Recently, Arpita shared that her husband Aayush is a “clean eater”.

“Aayush is a clean eater and loves eating healthy, so he loves his protein’s and salads, the Classic Miso Cod, the Salmon Ceviche and The Hamachi Carpaccio,” Arpita told IANS.

She then shared that once-a-week Aayush gorges on delicious but calories-filled delicacies.

“Once a week on his cheat day he enjoys the pizzas and the truffle pasta and the vanilla cheesecake,” she shared.

Aayush, who was last seen on screen in "Ruslaan", and Arpita got married in 2014. They welcomed their first born – a son in 2016. The two then had a baby girl named Ayat in 2019.

Talking about Aayush, who was born in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2018 with his brother-in-law Salman Khan's production titled “Loveyatri” alongside Warina Hussain.

He was then seen alongside Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee in the music video “Manjha” by Vishal Mishra 2020. He gained the spotlight by playing a gangster alongside Salman in “Antim.” His next is the actioner “Kwatha” with actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle. However the film is reportedly delayed since 2019.

