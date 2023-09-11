Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes elbow surgery

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone elbow surgery to fix nerve damage. The 76-year-old Hollywood action star has been seen out and about in California sporting a bandage on his right arm.

He had an operation to fix problems with the nerves and now has to wear a protective cast, reports ‘Female First UK’. No more details about Arnold's health issues have been made public and he has yet to comment.

News of his most recent operation comes just days after 'The Terminator' star opened up about how his heart surgery in 2018 took a scary turn on the operating table.

Speaking in a vide on his 'Arnold's Pump Club' fitness YouTube channel, he said: "I remember when I had my open heart surgery, my third one... I was really freaking out. And I woke up all of the sudden and the doctor was standing in front of me, and saying 'I'm so sorry, but unlike what we planned, a non-invasive surgery... we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and we had to open you up to save your life’”.

He further mentioned, “The bottom line is, you cannot roll the clock back. I was in the middle of a disaster... so now it's about, 'how do I get out of it?' You have to shift gears."

As per ‘Female First UK’, Arnold was fighting to get healthy enough to leave hospital, and he turned to his pals to get him through. He added: "(Getting discharged meant) getting out of bed and start walking. First 10 steps, then longer and longer. "I called my buddies in and said, 'You guys have to fire me up. You have to count the number of steps that I'm doing’”.

The news about Arnold’s surgery was first reported by TMZ.

“And this is what we did, everyday. Everybody came into the hospital, They said, 'OK, Arnold, it's time to get up!' " The action movie star was determined to "get out of the hospital as quick as possible" as he was just three months away from starting work on 'Terminator: Dark Fate'. He said: "So I had to be in shape, I had to be able to move around, run around, lift things up, do the fight scene, all these things."

He succeeded, helping himself back to health and he credited his friends - and his own "positive attitude" - with his recovery. He added: "And I did it! Because I had a positive attitude and knew exactly how I was going to get there. "[And] I had the support system, because none of this we can do by ourselves... When I started shooting 'Terminator 6', I was all back together again."

