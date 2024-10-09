Army Commanders Conference in two phases, first leg in Sikkim from Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Indian Army's second Army Commanders' Conference for 2024 will be organised in a hybrid, two-part mode, with the first phase beginning on Thursday at a forward location at Gangtok, showcasing the force's focus on ground realities, amid the numerous regional security challenges.

Serving as a forum for senior army commanders to review current operational preparedness, deliberate on critical strategies and outline future directives, the conference's first phase will focus on critical national security issues and strategic aspects aimed at sharpening warfighting capabilities, a Defence Ministry release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver a keynote address to the assembled senior army leadership in Sikkim and will be briefed on the emerging security challenges and the army's response in the security domain.

The key issues to be deliberated during the two-day session will include the growing importance of a multi-pronged national security strategy that incorporates integration of civil-military fusion and the diplomatic, information, military, and economic (DIME) pillars to counter contemporary threats besides the need for developing low-cost technologies and alternate strategies to counter the rapidly evolving character of warfare.

Aligned with the goal of technological absorption, the senior hierarchy will deliberate on various issues, including the infusion of technology in professional military education and explore the possibilities of recruiting domain specialists in niche domains.

Other issues under deliberation will focus on enhancing the overall organisational health and easing the processes of the field formations to make them more resilient and responsive.

In the second phase, the senior hierarchy of the army will congregate in Delhi on October 28-29, where there will be a discussion on the evolving geopolitical landscape followed by brainstorming on operational matters and meetings of various Board of Governors to deliberate upon welfare measures and schemes for financial security of serving soldiers, and veterans and their families.

The army's top brass will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh.

This gathering of the Indian Army’s senior leadership reinforces the Army’s enduring resolve to stay prepared, adapt swiftly, and defend with precision to ensure the force remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready, the statement said.

