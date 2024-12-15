Armstrong murder case: 23 accused shifted to Puzhal central prison for security reasons

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Prison Department shifted 23 people, accused of the murder of BSP state president K. Armstrong, to Puzhal Central Prison on Sunday, due to security reasons.

They were previously lodged in the Poonamallee Sub-Jail.

K. Armstrong, who was also a lawyer at the Madras High Court, was brutally murdered on July 5 in front of his under-construction home at Perambur, near Chennai.

An eight-member gang, led by Ponnai Balu, the brother of slain gangster Arcot Suresh, claimed responsibility for the murder and surrendered to the police the same evening.

Balu confessed that the murder was carried out in "retaliation" for the killing of Arcot Suresh, which he alleged was planned and executed by Armstrong.

However, a special investigation team, formed by Chennai City Police Commissioner M. Arun, discovered that three gangs had colluded to plan the murder.

Armstrong was hacked to death by Ponnai Balu and his associates.

Further investigations revealed that notorious gangster Nagendran, who has been behind bars for 26 years, and another gangster, Sambhav Senthil, conspired and financed the murder.

Police said Nagendran held a grudge against Armstrong, accusing him of hindering the political career of his son, Ashwathaman, a lawyer and state office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress.

Ashwathaman, who is also an accused in the case, has since been dismissed from the Congress party's primary membership.

Sambhav Senthil, on the other hand, reportedly had disputes with Armstrong over real estate dealings.

Twenty-seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, out of which 23, including Ponnai Balu and Ashwathaman, have now been transferred to Puzhal Central Prison.

Interestingly, Sambhav Senthil and two of his close associates, Krishna Kumar and Appu, remain at large.

Senthil, classified as an "A+ history-sheeter" at the Washermenpet police station - a designation reserved for those accused in multiple murder cases - has been absconding since the incident.

Sources within the Chennai Police said that they have specific leads on Senthil's whereabouts and are confident of apprehending him soon.

The police have submitted a comprehensive 5,000-page chargesheet to the magistrate court.

