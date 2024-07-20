Armie Hammer denies Robert Downey Jr. paid for his rehab but gave important advice

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, who is known for his roles in 'Call Me by Your Name', 'Entourage', 'Death on the Nile', and others, recently discussed the aftermath of the sexual abuse allegations brought against him in 2021.

The actor recently appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ during his press tour.

As a result of the allegations -- which included rape, engaging in cannibalism fantasies, and coercing partners into BDSM scenarios -- the actor exited several projects, was dropped by his publicist and agent, and became the subject of an LAPD investigation, reports ‘Variety’.

Ultimately, no criminal charges were brought against Hammer, who has denied the allegations and maintained that all relationships were consensual.

Despite the fallout, Hammer shared with Morgan that some of his former Hollywood colleagues reached out, including Robert Downey Jr. However, when asked about reports that the 'Iron Man' star paid for his rehab, Hammer said, "No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab."

When prodded about whether Downey has been "supportive", Hammer was hesitant but eventually said: "I would say that yes, he has."

Morgan replied, "You don’t seem convinced, because that was well reported. Is that really not the case?"

Hammer responded, "I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful."

Pushed further, Hammer said that Downey was helpful to him “in the way where (when) anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues -- whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs -- decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing."

Asked for the best advice Robert Downey Jr. gave him, Hammer said: "Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be okay."

