Arjun Rampal as poet breaks the stereotype, says ‘Bandish Bandits’ director

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) “Bandish Bandits” director Anand Tiwari has spoken about the surprise character Imroz, essayed by Arjun Rampal, in the show. He said that the actor as a poet breaks the stereotype.

Arjun Rampal’s surprise cameo as Imroz Dehelvi, a charming writer, won hearts. Tiwari has now shared insights about his character and revealed why he was the perfect choice to bring the character to life in the show.

Challenging cliches and redefining how poets are perceived on screen, Tiwari said, “We often picture writers and poets in kurta-pajamas, barefoot, carrying a bag. But they can be anything, come from anywhere—even a music school.”

“I wanted Imroz Dehelvi to surprise the audience, to challenge expectations and seeing Arjun Rampal as that poet definitely breaks the stereotype.”

He said that Arjun is a dear friend who graciously said yes without knowing much about the role.

“His depth, security, and gravitas are qualities I have seen him portray in so many films and discovered even more so while working with him on Nail Polish—made him the ideal Imroz,” the director said.

Talking about the chemistry between Arjun and Divya Dutta as Imroz and Nandini, respectively in the show, Tiwari said: “What struck me was the chemistry they shared in Dhaakad—it was understated yet magnetic. That dynamic felt tailor-made for this series. Their connection is defined by what’s unsaid.”

He added: “A simple exchange like ‘I’ve come,’ or ‘All the best’ carries layers of meaning. That’s the beauty of a mature relationship—the unspoken emotions create the most profound bond. We’ve worked to translate that subtlety into their story, making it authentic and deeply moving.”

The new season features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, alongside new additions such as Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“Bandish Bandits” Season two, which is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, is streaming on Prime Videos.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.