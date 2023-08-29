Arjun Rampal on 15 yrs of 'Rock On!!': It's testament to enduring power of music

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) On the 15 years of musical drama film 'Rock On!!', actor Arjun Rampal whose portrayal of Joe forever has been etched on our hearts, said the film has been a testament to the magic of collaboration and the enduring power of music.

'Rock On!!' wasn't just a movie but it was a cultural movement that resonated with dreamers, music enthusiasts, and believers in the power of second chances.

Arjun's portrayal of Joe, a man grappling with his buried musical aspirations and the complexities of friendship, added a layer of authenticity that made the film an emotional rollercoaster. His dedication to the role as a musician-turned-banker-turned-musician resonated with audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on this milestone, Arjun said: "15 years of 'Rock On!!' feels like a journey through time, a passage that has touched my heart in profound ways. Joe's character reminded me of the importance of holding onto our dreams and nurturing the relationships that shape our lives."

"This film has been a testament to the magic of collaboration and the enduring power of music," added the 50-year-old actor.

Written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Farhan Akhtar, the 2008 flick marked the Bollywood debut of Akhtar and Prachi Desai.

Starring Farhan, Arjun, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli, it revolved around members of the Mumbai-based grunge rock band, 'Magik' (formed in 1998) who reunite in 2008. It was inspired by South Korean movie 'A Happy Life'.

The film was also archived at the Academy Film Archive library. It's music which was composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, became anthems of a generation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was seen in 2022 action film 'Dhaakad'. He next has 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon', 'Crakk', 'Nastik' and '3 Monkeys'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.