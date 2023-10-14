Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma-starrer 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' marks 100 episodes

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The lead star cast of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma have expressed their gratitude to the fans, as the show has completed the milestone of 100 episodes, saying it is incredibly special.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

While the audience is loving the chemistry between our beloved Shiv and Shakti, the upcoming twists and turns will surely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.

In fact, the whole cast and crew have been working round the clock to entertain their audience. And it looks like the show has achieved its first major feat.

It is a celebration time for the viewers as well as for the entire cast of the show as ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ completed 100 episodes, and they celebrated the wonderful milestone with a mini ceremony on the sets of the show.

Talking about the same, Arjun said: “It's been an amazing journey since our team, and I embarked on this venture three months ago. The overwhelming response from the audience warms my heart, and I am ecstatic that the viewers are enjoying the story and the chemistry between Shiv and Shakti.”

He further said: “I am relishing my portrayal of Shiv, and I'm excited to explore various facets of my character in the future. We are committed to entertaining our audience for years to come and hope they continue to shower us with love and appreciation as always."

Nikki shared: “It feels incredibly special as we have reached the milestone of 100 episodes. We celebrated this significant moment with a heartfelt ceremony alongside the entire cast and crew of the show.”

“I was truly emotional because we've invested a lot of hard work and effort into the show, and I love how our viewers have been remarkably supportive and appreciative of our dedication. I hope this love and support continue to flourish, and we can celebrate many more such milestones in the future,” she added.

While the team had a gala time as the show completed 100 episodes, a lot of drama in the forthcoming episodes of the show is set to keep the viewers hooked to their television screens.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ airs on Zee TV.

