Arjun Bijlani on 'Laughter Chefs': 'Each shooting day is filled with energy, positivity'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared that each day of shooting on the set of ‘Laughter Chefs’ is filled with energy and positivity.

“Each shooting day is filled with energy and positivity. It's a joy to film; who would have thought ‘ki khana banane mein itna maza aayega’?”, referring to the show's entertaining cooking segments,” he said.

Reflecting on the show's success, Arjun expressed his gratitude, stating: “It is all thanks to the fans and audience that our show ‘Laughter Chefs’ is on top. The love, fun, and bond we share on set have exceeded our expectations.”

“I am grateful for choosing this project; everything fell into place perfectly. I also want to commend the entire creative team for conceptualising a non-scripted format, which is the unique selling point of our show. Everyone contributes their own flavour, making it truly special,” he said.

‘Laughter Chefs’ keeps coming up with new ideas each week, which keeps viewers interested and entertained.

Arjun recognised that audience plays a crucial role in the show's success.

He said, "Our high ratings and top position are all thanks to our loyal viewers."

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It also features Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Arjun started his television career in 2004 with the youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget. In 2005, Bijlani featured in another youth show 'Remix'.

He then starred in the action-based show 'Left Right Left' as Cadet Aalekh Sharma. Arjun has been a part of the romantic youth show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' alongside Rati Pandey, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

He is also the winner of the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.