Arizona issues red flag wildfire warning

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) A Red Flag Warning for wildfire has been issued for much of Northern Arizona due to strong winds and very dry conditions, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

Red Flag Warning is the highest level of weather-related fire warning. The warning will normally be issued for severe fire weather events less than 12 hours in the future.

Strong winds and low relative humidity are predicted for a large swath of Arizona. Campfire restrictions remain in place throughout the region on nearly all public lands, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the NWS.

Meanwhile, very hot temperatures are set to remain in place for parts of the region. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Grand Canyon through the weekend.

"Strong wind, low humidity, and dry fuels will promote rapid wildfire growth," said the NWS.

