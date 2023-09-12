Arijit Singh’s new song ‘Rooh Jaga Doon’ awakens a broken soul to life

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer Arijit Singh has released his latest song ‘Rooh Jaga Doon’, a mellifluous track laden with electronic influences, acoustic instrumentation and some ambient rock, talking about awakening an uninspired soul to life.

The music video of the six-minute track showcases his band playing inside the studio, producing the track and recording their samples, intercutting with scenes of the group listening to their recording, and horsing around on their instruments.

In this proper ambient rock song, Arijit Singh gives some of his finest vocal performances ever, high pitched and very soulful with complex instrumentation, featuring a somewhat progressive rock side of him with some technical instrumentation, and even a kind of jazzy guitar solo.

Apart from that, the track has an impeccable sense of melody, showing not just Arijit Singh, but his entire band’s great melodic sense, giving off a very heartfelt and somber feeling.

Though played with a somewhat dark ambience, the track is very positive in nature, with Arijit singing lyrics regarding healing broken wounds and moving past all the old hurts, and letting time take its course in making the scars fade and then go away.

The production is incredible here, the bass is highlighted very well while the rest of the instruments are also given their own space to shine, with all the electronic samples being perfectly audible.

The sound design features a very open room, which is very important as Arijit who is singing his heart out here, has his great vocals amplified by the texture of the whole design and soundscape.

It is a mainstream track that has elements of everything, ranging from pop, rock, showgazing, electronic and even a flair of some filmy music. A song for all, ‘Rooh Jaga Doon’ does its title justice and really awakens the soul.

