Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after 2 years of marriage

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) After two years of marital bliss, singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are heading for a divorce. Sources close to the singer and the luxury real estate agent say that they have been separated since January - but have remained incredibly amicable, reports pagesix.com.

"They came to the decision together," one insider shares. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Gomez, 27, visited Grande, 30, on the set of 'Wicked' in London in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage, but "it didn't work out," the source shares.

"They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

Grande sparked rumors that the pair were having marital troubles when she appeared at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding band. The last time the 'God Is a Woman' singer was seen with her ring in public was back in April at Jeff Goldblum's London concert.

The two secretly tied the knot in May 2021 at her California home.

"It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love," her rep told People at the time.

"The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Grande shared the first photos of the cozy event just days later, revealing her classic white Vera Wang wedding dress and bow-accented veil. Gomez proposed to Grande in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring that had special meaning to the pop star, as the pearl came from a ring that her grandmother had given her.

The couple began dating earlier that year, making their debut in Grande and Justin Bieber's 'Stuck with U' music video. This was the 'Save Your Tears' songstress' first marriage but second engagement, as she was previously set to walk down the aisle with former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 before they split up.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.