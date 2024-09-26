Archana Puran Singh’s son exacts revenge from her on behalf of herOTT shows' co-stars

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh, who can be currently seen in the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma’, was caught sleeping after a shopping session.

On Thursday, her son, Ayushmaan Seth took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel of his mother enjoying a peaceful sleep after shopping at a footwear outlet. Ayushmaan shared how he took “revenge” on behalf of Archana’s co-stars from the show Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The video shows Archana sleeping on a bench inside the store when her son called her “a creature in her natural habitat” in jest.

Once Archana realised she was being recorded, she quickly woke-up and cutely hid her face in embarrassment.

Earlier, Archana had shared a funny video of the team of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', showcasing the cast members catching some sleep on the flight, in their own unique and funny ways. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel featuring Kiku Sharda, who is seen dozing off in a unique pose by the window seat, with her 1.8 million followers.

She said in the video, “Look at Krushna, he is sleeping like a baby. Rajiv is extreme... aise kon sota hai”.

She captioned it as: "Team ke saath travel mein masti aur susti!! Love you Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur. Disclaimer: video posted with full permission from the team”.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show also stars Sunil Grover and Rajiv Thakur. The season 2 of the show promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. While in the first episode, it featured Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, the upcoming episodes of the show are set to feature the T20 World Cup winners and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives.

The format of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is largely identical to that of Sharma's former shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’.

