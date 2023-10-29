Arbaaz Khan calls Salman ‘best host’ on ‘Bigg Boss 17', says he is 'irreplaceable’

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan, on the stage of the ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17, said that his brother Salman Khan is "irreplaceable" as the "best host."

The viewers of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17 are in for a treat, as the brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan will join the host and superstar Salman Khan on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

The Khans will drop some filmy trivia and revelations about their personal and family lives.

After donning multiple hats successfully, Arbaaz and Sohail will be the ambassadors of entertainment on the show as they present the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ to the viewers with a different lens.

The show will capture the three brothers bringing their charm onto the iconic stage. Promising a laugh riot, the two Khans will be seen bantering with the contestants about the events that have transpired during the week.

In their signature comic style, the brothers will roast the contestants and pull off fun gags and games.

Talking about the same, Arbaaz told IANS: “It’s a great honour and opportunity to be the part of ‘Bigg Boss’. If you have the opportunity to host, or even be a part of a segment, then it is a great thing.”

"Salman Bhai had mentioned that Colors is interested in getting the two of us on the show, and just hearing that was very exciting. It was a pretty much last minute scenario for both of us, because of our commitments, and how we can shuffle and do the show irrespective of what we have. And we managed because we really wanted to be the part of the show,” he said.

Did he ever give a thought to hosting the show?

Arbaaz said: “Salman is probably the best host for the show. He is irreplaceable. So the thought about replacing him doesn't come. As long as he is there, the show and him are synonymous with each other.”

What can audience expect when the Khan brothers come together?

The ‘Hello Brother’ fame actor said: “Audience can expect some dhamaka. People anyway wait for Bhai’s episode to come. It will be good fun.”

Describing Salman Khan professionally, Arbaaz said: “Salman is a very natural and spontaneous person. I think he has come to a stage where he works in his own style and pace, and people who have worked with him, know his working style.”

“He has his own dictates but when he starts working, he does it to the best of his ability. He is a great contributor. Once he is in work mode he is very easy to work with. People enjoy working with him,” he shared.

The 56-year-old actor further said that he has followed the first few seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’.

“Once Bhai came, it became very regular to follow it. There were some winners who were very deserving. Up till now whoever has won the show, they were quite the people who deserved to win,” he added.

Talking about the current line up of contestants, and who amongst them has the most chances to win the game, Arbaaz said: “It’s too early to say now, everybody seems to have a possibility, and it depends how well someone continues to play, or somebody drops their performance.”

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

