For Araddhana Sharma social media has 'given me a voice beyond the screen'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Araddhana Sharma, who is currently seen in ‘Suhagan Chudail', said that while she enjoys using social media to connect with fans and share her journey as an actor, she also sets clear boundaries.

Araddhana emphasises the importance of being genuine and authentic on social media.

The actress said: “Social media is where I connect with my fans, share my journey, and celebrate the magic of storytelling. But it’s also a space where I set boundaries."

"I love engaging with my audience, but I believe in authenticity and respect. Crossing limits for the sake of views? That’s a no-go for me. My content reflects my true self, and I draw the line at anything that compromises my values or the respect I have for my followers. It’s all about balance -- enjoying the spotlight while staying grounded,” she added.

Araddhana describes the platform as a game-changer, stating: “It’s given me a voice beyond the screen, allowing me to connect with fans and showcase facets of my life and personality that might not always come through in my roles.”

“Personally, it’s been a space for me to share my passions, like dance, fitness, and other activities, and to support causes close to my heart. It’s also a source of inspiration -- I’ve discovered so many talented creators and beautiful souls through this platform. The trick is to embrace the positive and not get bogged down by the negativity,” she added.

However, Araddhana acknowledges that it can be overwhelming to see others become popular on social media so quickly.

“Then, I remind myself that everyone’s journey is unique. Popularity on social media is a mix of talent, timing, and sometimes a bit of luck. It’s credible to an extent, but it’s not the only measure of success or talent. What matters more to me is the connection I have with my audience and the impact I make through my work. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about meaningful engagement and staying true to who you are, the actress added.

