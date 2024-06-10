Apple Vision Pro to arrive in 9 new countries this month: Tim Cook

Cupertino (California), June 10 (IANS) Apple on Monday announced to bring its Vision Pro device to nine new countries, with pre-orders for China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore beginning on June 14 and availability on June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can pre-order Vision Pro from June 28 and get the devices from July 12.

Apple Vision Pro will start at $3,499 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

"We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

The Vision Pro is powered by visionOS. With visionOS 2, available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features.

These include a powerful way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app; and much more.

The App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro; more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps; and even more apps on Mac using Mac Virtual Display that work seamlessly alongside one another, said the company.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.