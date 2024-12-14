Apple’s chipset shipments increased to 18 pc in Q3 globally

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Tech giant Apple’s chipset shipments increased to 18 per cent globally in the third quarter this year (from 13 per cent in Q2 2024), due to the launch of its A18 chipset.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, the Cupertino (California)-based tech giant recently launched two chipsets – A18 and A18 Pro.

The iPhone 16 base models come with A18, while the iPhone 16 Pro models house the A18 Pro. A18 Pro delivers unprecedented efficiency. The new 16-core Neural Engine is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, powering remarkable on-device performance for Apple Intelligence.

At the top, MediaTek's overall shipments increased slightly to 36 per cent in Q3 2024, from 34 per cent in Q2.

“5G shipments remained flat while LTE chipset shipments increased. Premium-tier shipments are expected to increase due to the early launch of the Dimensity 9400,” the report noted.

Qualcomm's shipments declined (on-quarter) to 26 per cent in Q3 2024 (from 30 per cent in Q2), due to seasonality.

“Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 series will drive momentum for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 shipments. Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It already has design wins with multiple OEMs,” the report noted.

Samsung's Exynos saw a slight increase in shipments sequentially in Q3 2024 with the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE with the Exynos 2400.

Also, shipments of the Exynos 1480 and Exynos 1380 have increased due to the high shipment volumes for the Galaxy A55 and A35.

Another chip player UNISOC’s shipments declined sequentially in Q3 2024.

“UNISOC continues to gain share in the low-tier price bands (under $99) driven by its LTE portfolio. Also, UNISOC launched a new chipset – T620 – in Q4, which already has design wins with itel for the SS25 and SS25 Ultra,” the report said.

