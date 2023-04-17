Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, to open for public on Tuesday

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Apple on Monday previewed its first own-branded retail store here that will serve as a dynamic space for customers.

Located at Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC -- to be thrown open for public on Tuesday -- will help customers explore company products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

"Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, "Mumbai Rising," running from Tuesday (April 18) through the summer.

Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

It features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.

Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.