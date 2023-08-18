Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Some Apple iPhone 15 models are likely to support charging up to 35W that will offer faster charging speeds.

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W while the regular iPhone 14 offers 20W charging.

To fully recharge an iPhone 14 Pro Max at these speeds, it takes approximately two hours.

According to 9to5Mac, some of the new iPhone 15 models, to be launched next month, will support faster charging.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also made similar predictions recently, claiming that the company would ditch Lightning in favour of USB-C in 2023, which would enable faster charging speeds for iPhone 15 Pro models.

However, the feature may only be supported via Apple-certified cables, he predicted.

Last year, Apple introduced a new 35W Dual USB-C charger that is capable of recharging all current iPhone models at full speed.

Apple also sells a 30W USB-C charger, which is designed for the MacBook Air but also works with iPhone and iPad.

It is still not clear if 35W charging will be available on all iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 models will feature a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the display bezels thinner.

For the Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce a new Action Button that will replace the Mute/Ring Switch, the A17 Bionic chip, a new titanium frame, and better cameras with a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to reports.

