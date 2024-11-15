From appeasement to 'New India' pitch: Nadda credits PM Modi for changing style of politics

Thane, Nov 15 (IANS) BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked politics with development and changed its definition as once politics meant appeasement, divide and rule, misleading people, and corruption.

“It’s a huge shift in politics,” the BJP leader claimed.

During his interactive meeting with intellectuals, Nadda said, “Today Prime Minister Modi has changed the definition of Indian politics. At one point in time, politics was synonymous with appeasement, divide and rule, misleading the public, and corruption. However, Prime Minister Modi has redefined politics by linking it to development and advocating for the nation’s progress.”

“We all are fortunate that we are moving forward for the development of a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda added.

“In Uttar Pradesh, after 50 years, a government has come back to power consecutively… we won Uttarakhand for the second time… we won Assam and Tripura consecutively. That means BJP-NDA governments are repeated now, this is the result of pro-incumbency. The same is going to be repeated in Maharashtra on November 23rd,’’ said Nadda hinting that the MahaYuti alliance will come back to power in the state.

“This government is pro-poor, pro-women, pro-farmers and pro-youths. This government is accountable and responsive. This is a cultural and political shift,” said Nadda.

The BJP chief targeted the Congress party saying that it never gave importance to the manifesto. “They used to present their old manifesto in every election. However, you can see the politics of the report card. On every platform, Prime Minister Modi gives an account of the work done by his government,” he said.

Nadda accused the Congress of mocking the digitalisation of the country. “Optical fibre cable (OFC) of 6.83 lakh kms has been laid. More than 2 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with OFC and satellite. In Maharashtra, 8975 Panchayats are connected with OFC,” he said.

The BJP leader said that Rs 12 lakh crore has been spent on the country's infrastructure in the last 10 years, adding that the Prime Minister has decided on Speed, Scale & Skill.

“Earlier, it used to take years for medicines for various diseases to arrive in the country. Whereas in just nine months, PM Modi made not just one but two Corona vaccines and gave them to India. Not only this, India has supplied vaccines to 100 countries. The country supplied vaccines to 48 countries for free. This is a changing India,” he claimed.

Nadda criticised Maha Vikas Aghadi for halting the Mumbai Metro project, redevelopment of Dharavi, Bullet Train, Coastal Road, Pune Outdoor Link Road and Navi Mumbai Airport. They also went to court against the Ladki Bahin Yojana. “On November 20th, you need to stop Aghadi,” he urged the participants at the meet.

“Congress and Aghadi want to snatch the rights of OBC/SC/ST and give them to Muslims in the name of the minority. We talk of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and these people (Aghadi people) are working to divide the society,” Nadda added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.