Anushka Shetty-starrer ‘Ghaati’ to release on April 18, 2025

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Anushka Shetty is all set to portray a fiercely violent character “Ghaati”, which is slated to release on April 18, next year.

The makers revealed that the film is set for a summer release on April 18. This announcement came through a fun video featuring Krish, Anushka, and the producers

The release date poster showcases Anushka in a fierce look, wearing a black hued saree. standing with a gun in one hand. In the poster, the actress has a stern gaze, with blood marks scattered across her body.

The tagline reads: “Victim, Criminal, Legend,” the film promises an unconventional narrative, delving into humanity, survival, and redemption. It’s set to be an intense, gripping exploration of the grey areas between right and wrong.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. “Ghaati” is the second collaboration between Anushka and Krish, following the success of the blockbuster Vedam, and it also marks Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

Manojh Reddy Katasani is handling the cinematography, Nagavelli Vidya Sagar composing the music, and Thota Tharrani as the art director.

Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy are the editors, while Sai Madhav Burra pens the dialogues. The film is mounted on a grand scale with a high budget and top-tier technical standards.

“Ghaati” will be released across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film is written by Krish Jagarlamudi. Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainment, the film is presented by UV Creations.

Anushka is known for her work majorly in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super. The following year, she starred in S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster hit Vikramarkudu. Her further releases Lakshyam, Souryam, and Chintakayala Rav.

In 2009, Shetty played dual roles in the Telugu dark fantasy film Arundhati. The following year, the actress starred in the acclaimed drama Vedam. Her portrayal of Princess Devasena in the Baahubali franchise received widespread acclaim.

