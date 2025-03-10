Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty celebrate their partner’s big day

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) As the entire country celebrated the historic win of 'Men in Blue' against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the better halves of the players also celebrated in their sweet and emotional way.

Virat Kohli hugged his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the stadium after the historic win. A video of the adorable moment of the lovebirds is doing rounds on social media.

Kohli did not contribute to the scoreboard much during the finals but the collective effort led Team India to the Champions trophy.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said the collective effort and different players stepping up at different times made a huge difference. King Kohli said, "It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction. After playing for so long, you look forward to playing under pressure. To win titles, the whole team has to step up in different games. People have played such impactful knocks and had spells, that collective effort is what has done it for us. I try to speak to these guys, try to share my experience, tell them how I've played for so long. When you leave, you want to leave in a better position."

Not only Anushka but Athiya Shetty also supported husband K L Rahul. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her watching the match from home. While Athiya is standing in front of the TV, hubby K L Rahul can be seen on the screen. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Athiya most likely chose not to witness the finals from the stands due to her pregnancy.

Athiya and K L Rahul are expecting their first child together.

