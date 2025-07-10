Anushka Kaushik shares how shooting for Sunil Kothari’s 'Avyaan' was a spiritual experience for her

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Anushka Kaushik has opened up about her experience working on Sunil Kothari’s upcoming project “Avyaan.”

She revealed that shooting for the film turned out to be a deeply spiritual journey, leaving a lasting impact on her both personally and professionally. Speaking about her experience, Anushka shared, “Becoming a part of Avyaan has been nothing short of a spiritual experience for me. The script instantly moved me, there’s something so grounding and profound about the way it connects everyday moments with deeper philosophical truths. Shooting in Varanasi, amidst its energy and devotion, was incredibly humbling. I'm honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates the richness of our culture with so much honesty and heart.”

Talking about how Anushka brought rare honesty to her performance, filmmaker Sunil Kothari stated, “What drew me to her for this role was her ability to balance strength with vulnerability, something essential for the emotional layers of her character in Avyaan. I’m confident the audience will see a new side of her that will stay with them long after the film ends.”

“Avyaan,” shot across the sacred ghats and hidden alleys of Varanasi, is directed by Gaurav Khati. The film, produced by Sunil Kothari, pays tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Hindu culture. It is slated to hit theatres in 2025.

Speaking of Anushka Kaushik, she has made her mark with powerful performances in “Lust Stories 2” and “Patna Shuklla.” Kaushik has also appeared in popular digital series like “Ghar Waapsi,” “Crash Course,” “Garmi,” and “Not Dating.”

The first-look poster, which showcased a golden-hued riverside at dusk, beautifully set the tone for a film that promised a journey of spiritual and emotional discovery. Last month, the title was unveiled on Sunil Kothari’s official Instagram account.

