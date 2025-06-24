Anurag Basu says music is soul of 'Metro...In Dino'. film is more of Pritam’s than his

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Director Anurag Basu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino', has shared that in his opinion the film belongs more to Pritam than him.

The two have been working together for almost 20 years now with 'Metro...In Dino' marking another collaboration for them. Anurag recently spoke with IANS, and shared that there are many things that connect both of them, their taste in music, the artistes they follow and alos laziness.

He told IANS, “'Metro...In Dino' is more of Pritam than mine. When you see the film as a whole you will understand how music is so important for this film. It's like a thread. A string to tie everything together”.

When asked how both of them create chartbuster music consistently, the director said, “It just happens. We have very similar choices of everything. From food, music to everything. I remember some of the songs and no one remembers them in the room except Pritam. Somehow our taste in music and the kind of artists we follow are very similar. There is no process of making a song and then a story”.

“A story and a song are made together. My story affects the music. The music affects my story. The whole process is doing the making. We are both very lazy. It's common between us that we leave it for tomorrow”, he added.

‘Metro... In Dino’ stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta, and promises soul-stirring tales rooted in the relentless rhythm of ever-moving cities.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

