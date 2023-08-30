From 'Anupamaa' to 'Kundali Milan': TV shows that showcase sibling love

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Rakshabandhan, the festival of sibling love and camaraderie, is a cherished occasion in India.

As we celebrate this special day, let's dive into some TV shows that have depicted sibling relationships in all their heartwarming glory. These shows have portrayed the essence of sibling bonds, showing us that no matter the trials and tribulations, siblings always have each other's backs.

From the playfulness of childhood to the support during adulthood, these relationships are a testament to the power of family.

'Anupamaa':

The popular show 'Anupamaa' not only highlights the challenges of a middle-class family and the leading lady Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) but also brings to life the complex dynamics between siblings. Pakhi, Toshu, and Samar, the three siblings, showcase a bond that is a mix of love, rivalry, and unwavering support. Their individual struggles and shared moments beautifully portray the nuances of a sibling relationship. It airs on Star Plus.

'Veer Ki Ardaas Veera':

'Veer Ki Ardaas Veera' beautifully portrays the unbreakable sibling bond between Veera and Ranvijay. The narrative unfolds with Ranvijay's act of embracing an infant, whom he names Veera, and selflessly nurturing her as a mother would. As time passes, he takes the courageous step of sending her to the city to ensure her education and upbringing. Through this journey, Veera blossoms into a spirited and fearless young woman. The episodes are streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

'Shravani':

'Shravani' tells the story of a strong girl named Shravani, who faces challenges set by her cunning Taiji, Chandra. Chandra's brother, Viren, is her rock of support. The show shows how Chandra and Viren's bond as siblings is unbreakable. Viren stands by his sister and is her right hand in all the evil plotting she does. Their story shows how strong sibling bond can be, even when facing tough times. It airs on Shemaroo Umang.

'Amber Dhara':

The touching series 'Amber Dhara' which aired on Sony TV, focused on the lives of conjoined twins Amber and Dhara. These twins share not only their liver but are also conjoined at the hip. The show beautifully captures the strong and unwavering bond between sisters, showcasing how their connection is steadfast even in the face of challenges. It can be watched on YouTube.

'Kundali Milan':

'Kundali Milan' beautifully unravels Anjali and Richa's unbreakable bond, demonstrating the profound nature of sisterhood as confidantes and pillars of strength. Their extraordinary love was showcased right from the show's inception when Anjali selflessly agreed to marry her sister's boyfriend to nullify the Kundali Dosh, exemplifying the depths of their affection. Their story is a powerful testament to the timeless idea that siblings are steadfast allies through every twist and turn of life. It airs on Shemaroo Umang.

