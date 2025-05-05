Anupam says Iain Glen brings ‘gravitas, warmth, and compassion’ in ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher has talked about casting his ‘Mrs. Wilson’ co-star Iain Glen in his upcoming directorial “Tanvi The Great” and said that the Scottish star not only brings the brilliance of his acting to the character of Michael Simmons but also the “gravitas, warmth, and compassion” in the film.

After unveiling lead actress Shubhangi, Anupam on Monday released a poster featuring the “Game of Thrones” star Iain Glen as Michael Simmons on Instagram.

In the caption section, he wrote, “ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: I acted with Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones) in a #BBC three part series #MrsWilson. We became friends after the shoot. So when I was casting for Michael Simmons’s character in #TanviTheGreat, I sent the script to Iain, and he immediately agreed to play one of the most important characters in our film (sic).”

“He brings with him not only the brilliance of his acting to the character but also the gravitas, warmth, and compassion so needed in the film. Thank you my friend for being part of this important Indian film for the world. Jai Ho! (sic),” added the actor.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

On April 28, Anupam had talked about his decision to cast debutante Shubhangi from his acting school for the lead role in “Tanvi The Great.” He explained that he saw great potential in her and believed she was the perfect fit to bring the character to life on screen.

“When it came to casting Tanvi, I was determined to discover a fresh face and select a talent from my institute, Actor Prepares, to offer a newcomer this opportunity,” he said.

He went on to praise Shubhangi’s exceptional talent and said that she has given her all to portray Tanvi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.